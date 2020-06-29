Richard (Dick) Arndt



Scottsdale - Dick Arndt, 80, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on June 26, 2020. Dick was born on December 25, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN.



He is survived by his wife, Judy, sons, Jeff and Scott and wife Diane, and 3 grandchildren, Taylor and her husband Preston, Nicholas and Jordyn.



A visitation will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Sunday, July 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills on Monday, July 6th at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, AZ will be held following the funeral service.









