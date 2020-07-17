1/1
Richard Arthur Jung
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Arthur Jung

Phoenix - Richard Arthur Jung of Phoenix, Arizona passed away July 14 2020. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elsie Jung; his sons Donny, David, and Dale; daughter Mary Lynn; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was born in Iowa and raised in California. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corp. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved