Richard Arthur JungPhoenix - Richard Arthur Jung of Phoenix, Arizona passed away July 14 2020. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elsie Jung; his sons Donny, David, and Dale; daughter Mary Lynn; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was born in Iowa and raised in California. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corp. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family.Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.