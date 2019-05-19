Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Arthur Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Arthur Lawrence Obituary
Richard Arthur Lawrence

Surprise - Richard Arthur Lawrence, 87, of Surprise, AZ, passed away on May 10, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 15, 1931 to the late Arthur and Gertrude Lawrence.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn Marie Lawrence. He is preceded in death by his aforementioned parents as well as his child, Lori Marie Ackerley.

Richard loved his country and proudly served as a Marine in the Korean Conflict. He also enjoyed woodworking. Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Church of Sun City, 18401 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, AZ 85373

Richard, I miss you more than words can ever say. Your loving wife, Marilyn
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.