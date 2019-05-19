|
|
Richard Arthur Lawrence
Surprise - Richard Arthur Lawrence, 87, of Surprise, AZ, passed away on May 10, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 15, 1931 to the late Arthur and Gertrude Lawrence.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn Marie Lawrence. He is preceded in death by his aforementioned parents as well as his child, Lori Marie Ackerley.
Richard loved his country and proudly served as a Marine in the Korean Conflict. He also enjoyed woodworking. Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Church of Sun City, 18401 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, AZ 85373
Richard, I miss you more than words can ever say. Your loving wife, Marilyn
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019