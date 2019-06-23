|
Richard Arvizu Pacheco
Tempe - Richard Arvizu Pacheco, aka "Tata" age 78, entered Heaven's gates on Sunday, June 16, 2019 with his loved ones by his side. On August 1, 1963, our dad married his high school sweetheart, Loretta and together they raised two daughters, Rosalie White (Charles) and Patti Schoenhardt (Brett). He leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Devin and Hailey White; Noah, Preston and Mckenzie Schoenhardt. Richard is survived by his brother Matt Pacheco and sisters, Betty Paredes, and Linda Cavazos (Bob) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Matt and Belen Pacheco, brother, Louie Pacheco, sister, Peggy Gutierrez, as well as his wonderful wife of 56 years, Loretta. Richard was born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 30, 1940. From an early age, he was recognized as a gifted athlete and selected to all state teams for both basketball and football as a student-athlete at Superior High School. More than any other sport, he loved the game of basketball, which he played at Northern Arizona University. He then pursued and achieved his bachelor's degree in education at Arizona State University so that he could enjoy the rest of his career as a Spanish teacher and a basketball coach. A highlight in his multi-year tenure at Chandler High School was guiding the girls' basketball team to two undefeated seasons and winning state championships in 1982 and 1983. Richard was recognized for his achievements in 2004 when he was inducted into the Hispanic Hall of Fame and in 2010 when he was inducted into the Superior High School Hall of Fame. With an avid Sun Devil fan for a wife, Richard and family spent decades cheering on ASU. He also drove his grandchildren to many of their sports games and practices and cheered them on. He was especially fond of seeing his eldest grandchild, Devin, succeed at the game he loved, basketball. Many weekends you would find Richard on the golf course refining his game and spending time with his buddies. You could also find him enjoying happy hour at home, sitting out front with his neighbors Ernie & Ed, as the "informal" neighborhood watch group. A private graveside service for family will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019