Richard B. Nolan, Jr.
Richard B. Nolan, Jr., 73, passed on March 9, 2020 after a lengthy battle with multiple illnesses imposed on a longstanding disability. He fought the good fight.
Born December 8, 1946 to Richard and Frances Nolan, Rich grew up in New Jersey, went to college and graduate school in Illinois, and relocated to the Phoenix valley in 1977. With his master's degree in social work, Rich's career was as a medical social worker where he thrived on making peoples' lives easier and more comfortable. Rich was also a tireless advocate for the disabled.
He was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Patricia, and "the best dog in the house", little Roxy.
No services are planned.
Memorial tributes can be sent to either the Nolan Scholarship Fund at Blackburn College, 700 College Avenue, Carlinville, IL 62626, https://blackburn.edu/online-giving/, or Tempe Community Action Agency, 2146 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe, Arizona 85281, www.tempeaction.org/ways-to-give
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020