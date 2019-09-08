|
Richard Barry Lipson
- - Ladies and Gentlemen:
Richard Barry Lipson, who took the pole position of life, finished his final race Wednesday August 28th, 2019. He is survived by his Crew Chief of 51 years, Lani Lipson, his dedicated pit crew, Eva, Aaron, and Heath Lipson, 9 screaming grandchildren, and hundreds of adoring fans.
Throughout his life Richard negotiated every treacherous corner and liquid glass straight with dogged determination, grace, and humor. So, let's waive the checkered flag one last time for Dad, he will be missed more than this author can put into words.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019