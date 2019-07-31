|
Richard Bradley Stockton
Glendale - Richard was welcomed home to heaven by a glorious sunrise on Sunday July 28, 2019. He was born to Everett and Joyce (Spinks) Stockton on January 31, 1946 in Sheffield England. Born into an Air Force family, he learned to love travel at an early age which never waned. He joined the Air Force out of high school and soon discovered he had an aptitude for language. He was sent to Indiana University where he studied Russian. Over the course of his career he gained further skills which were put to use in the field of intelligence. His first assignment was on the remote St. Lawrence Island in the middle of the Bering Sea. He was happy to be done with that phase so he could use his skills/training to be support on highly sensitive flight missions. He served tours in England/Germany and several stateside bases. He married Carol Bartkowski in Syracuse NY in 1970. Soon after, he adopted her two lovely daughters Dawn and Mary. While stationed in Berlin, they welcomed a son Robert. Everywhere they went he made sure they explored their cities and surrounding areas. He retired out of Davis-Monthan AFB in 1984. He started a new career with the US Army working in Ft. Huachuca and the Pentagon. He earned his second BS in Management in 1988 from Park College and his MS in Public Administration in 1989 from Golden Gate University. In subsequent years he did taxes for H & R Block, taught computer and leadership classes for the State of AZ and capped off his work life with 10 years at Ingersoll Rand as a specifications writer for commercial buildings. He married Jean Marie Huls on October 17, 1998 and they enjoyed over 20 wonderful years together. His love for travel took them on many exciting journeys including their summer home on the Oregon Coast. Richard had many passions in addition to his military life and travel—Volksmarches, cars, photography, genealogy, collectibles, creating family history through photo books, doing the daily puzzles in the paper and he was an avid card player-to name a few. He had an appetite for all things sweet and a good cup of coffee, wine or beer. Most importantly he loved God and his family and would do anything for them. In April 2018 he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Although we knew from the beginning it was not curable, he willingly participated in research studies at Barrows in the knowledge that if it didn't help him, it might help someone else. Richard is survived by his loving wife Jean Marie, daughters Dawn, Mary (Kade) Kasner and son Robert (Eva). Grandchildren Emma Leigh and Zoe Stockton and Shane, Kylie and Amber Kasner. He is also survived by siblings Jim, John (Lori) and Jill (Greg). We appreciate the staff at St. Joe's and BNI--he loved his doctors and nurses. We are especially grateful for Dr. Andrew Little whose skillful hands gave him great quality of life for several months. Thank you to Hospice of the Valley whose support was invaluable. Visitation will be on Thursday August 1st from 5-8 pm and the funeral service will be Friday August 2nd at 10:00 am. Both will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W Thunderbird Rd. Peoria AZ. Burial will be at 12:30 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona following the service. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley or The Ivy Brain Tumor Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019