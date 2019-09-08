Resources
Richard Bruce Goldberg


1951 - 2019
Scottsdale, AZ. - Goldberg, Richard Bruce, 67, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born on November 7, 1951 in Newark, New Jersey to Sylvia and Alexander Goldberg. Richard is survived by his three children, Sheri Goldberg, Alexander (Alison) Goldberg, and Jonathan Goldberg and grandsons, Ryan and Tyler. Rich's two greatest passions were sports and the automobile business. Whether it be yelling at the TV when the Knicks were losing or making sure a customer left the dealership happy, his dedication was evident to all who knew him. Just as important was his love of music. A talented pianist, Rich was known to play his favorite Motown songs by ear. Gone too soon; he will be missed by many. A private funeral service will be held in Miami, Florida. Contributions may be made in Rich's memory to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 954-964-4040 or diabetesresearch.org/give
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019
