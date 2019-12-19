Resources
96 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on December 14, 2019. He is survived by his two children Judi of Scottsdale and Jay of Boston and six grandchildren Michael, Rachel, Jonah, Mark, Nicholas and Keith. He was a vibrant man with an extraordinary sense of humor. He was much loved by all and will be sorely missed.

He was an actuary for over 40 years and was very much ahead of his time in many ways that included organic gardening in 1960. He also became expert in nutritional supplements, helping numerous people improve their health through his loving guidance. Services were held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
