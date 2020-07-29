Richard Carl Marola



Richard Carl Marola, 80, passed on July 23, 2020, at Dobson Home Hospice of the Valley in Chandler, AZ. Richard was one of six children. He was born in Searights, PA November 7, 1939. When he was five, the family moved to Detroit, MI. There he met and married his childhood sweetheart, Carol (Zuccarini) Marola and they celebrated their 60th anniversary. Richard is survived by Carol his wife, son Dante Marola and wife Cindy. Also surviving are his sisters, Elizabeth Fischione and Angela Cuppetelli. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert, Edward and Louis Marola. He served two years active duty and four years reserve in the U.S. Navy. He worked at several different jobs before settling at Chrysler FCA where he worked for 30 years. He particularly enjoyed writing for the plant newspaper and later in the Safety Dept. because he loved interacting and meeting people. He had a great sense of humor and he loved photography, music and helping others. He was responsible for starting annual Veteran's drives for hospitalized veterans, at the Chrysler plant and at his parish church in MI. He was one of the founders of the Veterans Association at Dolce Vita Community when he and his wife began spending winters and subsequently moved to AZ. He had a passion for collecting food for three major holidays and delivering it to the St. Charles Apache Catholic Mission. He encouraged others to donate, and to help deliver to the Mission. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Charles Apache Catholic Church, P.O Box 338, San Carlos AZ 85550 or Hospice of the Valley Dobson Home, 1188 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224. On Saturday, August 1, there will be a rosary at 11:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church in Apache Junction AZ with social distancing and masks required. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held in the future when it is safe.









