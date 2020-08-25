Richard Chiccarella
Phoenix - Richard Chiccarella, age 85, of Phoenix, died peacefully at home on Aug 6, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Richard was surrounded by his family in his last days, who made sure to remind him of how much he was loved, shared fond memories with him, prayed with him, and raised a glass of wine to him in celebration of his life.
Though Richard was born in Shinnston, West Virginia, he spent most of his childhood in Dearborn, Michigan before making his way to Phoenix, Arizona when he was 16 and attending Phoenix Union High School. In his youth, he loved to box and paint - things he was very proud of accomplishing. He was a Journeyman electrician and proud member of IBEW Local 640 before he retired after 43 years. He worked on many well-known Arizona and Las Vegas landmarks including the building of the Palo Verde Generating Station, many Motorola and Intel plants in Arizona, and the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas.
He had a deep love and passion for his family and was extremely proud of his Italian heritage. He carried on and taught us his family's traditional cooking of Christmas Pita bread, Easter Bread, pasta making, and the weekly pasta sauce. He was so very proud of, and involved in, his seven grandchildren's lives and was generous with gifts for them and carting them around to their school and sporting events. He had a great love of animals who were so integral in his life; particularly his dogs Max, Rocky, Tony and Joey.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Rose Chiccarella, his brother Jim Chiccarella, as well as many beloved relatives. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years Patricia; his daughters Debbie Bell, Kathy (Patrick) Doolittle, Carol (Jaime) Regan, and son John Chiccarella; grandchildren Aubrie Dermer, Michael Knall, Austin (Cristelin) Jones, Chris Knall, Madison (Nic) Bustamante, Dylan Jones, and Riley Jones. He also leaves his very treasured little pug, Joey, who brought such joy and laughter to his life.
The family held a mass on August 13, 2020 but will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. Please consider a donation to the ASPCA (https://secure.aspca.org/donate
) to honor Richard's life and his love of animals.