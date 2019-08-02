Resources
Richard (Dick) Copeland Sr.

Richard (Dick) Copeland Sr. 76 has passed away. He joined his beloved wife Sharon of 55 years on July 31st in his home.

He is survived by his children Rick, Margo, Shelly, Marni, son-n-law Eric, his brother Chuck, his 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Early in his life he served his country in the Navy and then married his high school sweetheart Sharon. They started their journey and together built a loving life for their family. He never met a stranger he did not greet with a smile and was liked and loved by all who had a chance to know him. Long before monster trucks became a thing, he rolled down the freeway in his truck yammering on the CHERRIES. His handle was Gravedigger. He will be missed by all of us
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019
