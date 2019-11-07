|
|
Richard Crafts Allen
Born 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Received a degree in engineering from the University of Michigan in 1951. Spent a year,1951-1952, in the Korean War as an Army ordinance officer.
He moved to Phoenix in 1955 and in 1960 he joined David H. Murdock in Phoenix and was President of Murdock Management Company for 22 years.
An accident in 1977 left him in a paraplegic in a wheelchair. He then started the first company in the country (Allen Tenant Services) to work with tenants and buyers of commercial real estate and never the landlord or owner. The company remained in business until June of 2011 when he was 83 years old.
He was probably the only person in the world in a wheelchair to see all thirteen mountains in the world over 26,000 feet in height via a helicopter or airplane. Made two trips with son Brian to Nepal and one to Pakistan.
He wants to be remembered as one that enjoyed life. Although there were many challenges, no day went by where he did not enjoy being part of the world. He is hopeful that those who survive him, his son and my grandson also enjoy life to the fullest.
He is survived by a son Brian Wyeth Allen and a grandson Jack Wyeth Allen, and two stepsons Blake and Victor Gillett.
Enjoy life, it's precious.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019