Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard LaVoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. LaVoy


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. LaVoy Obituary
Richard D. LaVoy

Paradise Valley - LaVoy, Richard Donald "Dick"

October 14, 1928 - December 3, 2019

Beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Richard "Dick" LaVoy peacefully passed away in his sleep at his Paradise Valley, Arizona home on December 3, 2019 at the age of 91.

Born to Isadore and Matilda LaVoy of Erie, Michigan, Dick loved life as few others have, and shared his adventures with his late wife, Marge, and sons Jeffery, Mark, David, Thomas, and Rick. Dick was also a proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th, between 2:30 and 4:30 PM at Messinger Mortuary, located at 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -