Richard D. LaVoy
Paradise Valley - LaVoy, Richard Donald "Dick"
October 14, 1928 - December 3, 2019
Beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Richard "Dick" LaVoy peacefully passed away in his sleep at his Paradise Valley, Arizona home on December 3, 2019 at the age of 91.
Born to Isadore and Matilda LaVoy of Erie, Michigan, Dick loved life as few others have, and shared his adventures with his late wife, Marge, and sons Jeffery, Mark, David, Thomas, and Rick. Dick was also a proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th, between 2:30 and 4:30 PM at Messinger Mortuary, located at 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019