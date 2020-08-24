Richard "Joe" Dickson



Richard "Joe" Dickson passed away peacefully in Scottsdale on his 87th birthday. Raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Joe graduated from Allegheny College in 1955. He was an accomplished tennis player, having won the Pennsylvania state title among many other awards. Throughout his younger life Joe was active in community service, serving time as president of the local Junior of Commerce in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, where he helped construct the stairs to the falls which still exist today. Joe relocated his family to Scottsdale in 1973 to open his dream, a retail sporting goods store which he ran into the late 1980's. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet Dickson, and his four children Karen, Nancy, James, and Betsy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be accepted by Complete Hospice of Arizona.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store