Richard E. Taylor
Phoenix - Richard E. Taylor, 1943-2018
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 for Richard E. Taylor, who passed away on September 28th. His family will host a warm gathering of all who wish to commemorate and celebrate Richard's life.
This celebration will be held from 5:00- 8:00 PM at Persian Garden Café, located at 1335 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013.
Please bring only yourselves, your memories, and an upbeat mood, per Richard's request.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019