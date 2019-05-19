Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Persian Garden Café
1335 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Richard E. Taylor

Phoenix - Richard E. Taylor, 1943-2018

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 for Richard E. Taylor, who passed away on September 28th. His family will host a warm gathering of all who wish to commemorate and celebrate Richard's life.

This celebration will be held from 5:00- 8:00 PM at Persian Garden Café, located at 1335 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

Please bring only yourselves, your memories, and an upbeat mood, per Richard's request.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
