Scottsdale - Richard Earl Conrad, beloved husband, father and friend passed away peacefully in the Dixileta Adult Care Home in Scottsdale, Arizona and entered eternal life on August 17, 2020, after a long illness with cancer.



Richard was born on April 20, 1937, in West Allis, Wisconsin, son of Richard Byron and Flora Conrad. He was 83. He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Karen and Katherine and his first wife, Marjorie. He leaves behind his two children, Kelly Jean Conrad and Richard J. Conrad of Escondido, CA, his two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, his wife, Virginia, and her three children, Julie Lindenbaum, David Verette and Darren Verette and their children.



Richard, who preferred being called, "Dick", graduated from West Allis Central in Wisconsin in 1955. He received a naval scholarship and attended the school of Engineering in Boulder, Colorado. He returned to Wisconsin to get married and attended Marquette University. A job move took the family to Beloit, Wisconsin. He got his degree in business from Rockford College in Illinois. Later his family returned to New Berlin, Wisconsin where his first wife, Marjorie died of cancer in 1994. He worked for Deluxe Corporation until he retired in 1998.



Dick loved sailing and was a member and an education officer with the U.S. Power Squadron.



In 1998 Dick married Virginia Brinkman Verette who had lost her husband to cancer in 1997. She and Dick had studied piano together in their youth with the same teacher for over 10 years. Having had a similar history together they decided to marry. Dick retired from Deluxe Corporation in 1999 and they moved to Florida two years later where they resided for 14 years followed by their next move to Scottsdale, AZ in 2016 to be closer to family.



Dick shared his role of father and grandfather with his children and with Virginia's children and their families. He was loved by all and will be missed. May his soul rest in peace.









