Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 830-4105
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Hermosa Groves building 2549 North 32nd Street
Mesa, AZ
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Hermosa Groves building 2549 North 32nd Street
Mesa, AZ
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Hermosa Groves building 2549 North 32nd Street
Mesa, AZ
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away surrounded by his loving wife Wanda, their six children, and many other family members on April 28, 2019. He was 83 years old. Dick was born on September 3, 1935 to Jess Earl and Amy May Skousen in Mesa, Arizona. Dick was a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ in word and deed. He loved serving in the Church and in the community and he and his wife Wanda served several full-time missions together for the Church. His greatest joy and happiness in life was the gospel of Jesus Christ and his family. Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wanda, his children: Richard (Kelli) Skousen, Mike (Lachelle) Skousen, Shawna (Chris) Baker, Jack Skousen, Kristen (David) Spuhler, and Amy (Nathan) Yetter, 37 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ken Skousen. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Bill and Jackie. The visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hermosa Groves building 2549 North 32nd Street Mesa, Arizona 85213. Funeral services are Friday, May 3 at 12 NOON, preceded by a visitation at 10 AM at the same building. 2549 North 32nd Street Mesa, Arizona 85213. Interment will follow at the City of Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 30, 2019
