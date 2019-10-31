|
Richard Earl Slaton
Richard Earl Slaton, known to everybody as "Ricky," passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, after a long illness on October 28, 2019. He was born to Ruth and Bernard Slaton in 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA. After attending local schools and Morehead State University, he lived in varied locales, including Toronto, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Milwaukee before finally settling in Arizona in 1976. He started his career in sales in Canada and California working in the chemical supply industry, moving up to district manager for Chemsearch Corporation. After moving to Arizona, he transitioned to the food industry, being a regional manager of distribution for Kroeger. For a few years before retiring, he was facilities manager for his church, St. Anne, Gilbert. He retired at the young age of 62 due to health reasons. He had an exuberant and magnetic personality; a raconteur, Ricky would light up every room he was in. He was warm and endearing to all that he met; he made many friends, and kept them all throughout his life. He blossomed after retirement, enjoyed every minute of it, pursuing old interests and developing many new ones. Ricky became a writer, publishing three novels. He also was also a lifelong coin collector and graphic artist. He moved about only in style. A devotee of railroads, he relished traveling the U.S. and Canada over long distance rail. In town, he loved driving his fully refurbished classic 1966 Thunderbird convertible, top down, regardless of the weather. A cinephile, he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film. As a loyal son of western Pennsylvania, he was a lifelong and diehard Pittsburgh Steeler fan, making sure to see them on every visit to the Valley and missing no games on T.V. Their last Superbowl win over the Cardinals was something he never let us locals forget. But, above all, Ricky loved being a grandfather and pampering his four grandchildren; Stephanie, Andrew, and Natalynn Davis, and Kinsley Slaton survive him; as do their parents, Katie Davis (husband Rick) and Joe Slaton (wife Dawn); he is also survived by sister Sandy Slaton Winograd (husband Mark) and many loving nephews and nieces. During the last year of his life Ricky moved to Paradise Valley to be closer to Sandy and her family. He loved sitting out on the patio, in his favorite lounge chair, drinking tea while looking out at Mummy and Camelback Mountains, absorbing their peace and tranquility. On the last day of his life he was still looking forward to watching the Steelers' Monday night game. It was not to be; just an hour before the game, the referee in the sky blew the whistle. Ricky's life on earth came to an end. Yet, Ricky and the Steelers were both winners. Ricky is dearly missed by all of his friends and family. There was a graveside burial on November 1, 2019, followed by a memorial to celebrate his life, filled with laughter, tears and loving stories. There will be a memorial service in his memory at Franciscan Renewal Center, Paradise Valley, on Thursday, November 7th at 6:00 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to , StJude.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019