Richard Ernest Kufner
Phoenix - Richard Ernest Kufner, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen Kufner; his two sons, Eric Kufner (Denise) & Keith Kufner (Irene); his 5 grandchildren, Jake, Taylor, Colton, Nico and Christina; his former spouse, Susan Kufner; his younger brother Gary Kufner (Dee); his 2 puppies, Cooper & Lady along with many close family and friends.
He was born in Meridian, CT and was raised by his mother Emilie Bivona and grew up with 2 brothers, Fred & Gary.
During his life Richard accomplished many things including, but not limited to, a bachelor's degree, served in the Navy on the USS Wasp, became a NYC police officer, narcotics detective and so much more. His most cherished moments were when he met his wife, Kathy in 1972, raised 2 boys and became a grandfather of 5. He started his own adjusting business, Richard Kufner & Assoc. in the 80's which continues on with Amy Christie, the daughter he always wanted. Over the years, his insurance expertise and reputation led him to be renowned in the industry.
Richard had a passion for good jokes and a knack for sarcasm. He was an avid golfer & sports enthusiast, who enjoyed hanging with his buddies Tom, Tony, Dino, Duke, Dave, Derrick and Clem to name a few.
A Celebration of life service will be held on March 31, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Regency House in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019