Richard Eshoo
Richard Eshoo 86, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, in Mesa, AZ, with his companion Jean Frost by his side. Richard was born in Chicago and was a longtime resident of Mt. Prospect, IL. He is survived by Jean Frost, children Joseph (Jennie) Eshoo, Cynthia (Daniel) Gorman, Michael Eshoo and Victoria Eshoo; grandchildren Hannah, Hayley and Daniel; brother Edward (the late Barbara) Eshoo; sister-in-law Ruby Breece; cousin Sarah Envia Marsala; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Ellen (née Terry) Eshoo; daughter Laura (Christopher) Schwartz; brother Norman (Ramona) Eshoo.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, once they are lifted, an Internment will be scheduled at a later date at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery Palatine, IL, with a celebration of life to follow. To leave condolences and contact information, please email richeshoocelebration@gmail.com. Memorials may be made to The Breast Cancer Foundation ww5.komen.org or the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org
Richard Eshoo 86, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, in Mesa, AZ, with his companion Jean Frost by his side. Richard was born in Chicago and was a longtime resident of Mt. Prospect, IL. He is survived by Jean Frost, children Joseph (Jennie) Eshoo, Cynthia (Daniel) Gorman, Michael Eshoo and Victoria Eshoo; grandchildren Hannah, Hayley and Daniel; brother Edward (the late Barbara) Eshoo; sister-in-law Ruby Breece; cousin Sarah Envia Marsala; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Ellen (née Terry) Eshoo; daughter Laura (Christopher) Schwartz; brother Norman (Ramona) Eshoo.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, once they are lifted, an Internment will be scheduled at a later date at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery Palatine, IL, with a celebration of life to follow. To leave condolences and contact information, please email richeshoocelebration@gmail.com. Memorials may be made to The Breast Cancer Foundation ww5.komen.org or the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 20 to May 22, 2020.