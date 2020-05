Richard EshooRichard Eshoo 86, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, in Mesa, AZ, with his companion Jean Frost by his side. Richard was born in Chicago and was a longtime resident of Mt. Prospect, IL. He is survived by Jean Frost, children Joseph (Jennie) Eshoo, Cynthia (Daniel) Gorman, Michael Eshoo and Victoria Eshoo; grandchildren Hannah, Hayley and Daniel; brother Edward (the late Barbara) Eshoo; sister-in-law Ruby Breece; cousin Sarah Envia Marsala; numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Ellen (née Terry) Eshoo; daughter Laura (Christopher) Schwartz; brother Norman (Ramona) Eshoo.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, once they are lifted, an Internment will be scheduled at a later date at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery Palatine, IL, with a celebration of life to follow. To leave condolences and contact information, please email richeshoocelebration@gmail.com. Memorials may be made to The Breast Cancer Foundation ww5.komen.org or the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org