Richard Eugene Halvorsen
Seattle - Was called home to Heaven on Sunday March 3rd 2019 at the young age of 48. Rich was a beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle. Rich was a kind and gentle loving soul. He was an Artist in the truest sense. Rich had a passion for painting and had recently started designing Tattoo's. Rich loved his family and was preceded in Heaven by his Father John Halvorsen. Rich is survived by his Wife Katie, his Sons William and Hayden, his Mother Diane Halvorsen, his Sisters Cindy Lancaster and Kia Schierer, his Brothers Timothy Halvorsen and Erik Halvorsen, many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Rich was born on October 31st, 1970 in Chicago IL.. Rich and his family moved to Scottsdale in 1976 where Rich attended Saguaro High School and Arizona State University on an Art Scholarship. Rich moved to Seattle in the mid 1990's where he eventually met his Wife Katie and was Married. Rich and Katie, William and Hayden were currently living in Bothell Washington were they spent much time with Katie's Parents Phil and Kathleen Miller. Rich will be missed by all. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday March 10th at 3:30pm at 1806 W Alamo Dr. Chandler AZ 85224. There will also be a service in Washington TBA.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 8, 2019