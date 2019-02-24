|
Richard Eugene " Gene" Packard
Mesa - Richard Eugene " Gene" Packard passed peacefully away surrounded by his family last week. Gene was born in 1931 To William "Bill" Packard and Viola E. Miller in Pine Arizona. As a young boy he grew up between Pine and Tonto Basin where he spent much time with his parental Grandparents Bill and Rhoda Packard. Later as a teenager he moved back to the valley with his mother and attended Phoenix Union High School, where he excelled in all his classes.Upon graduating he met his future bride Ramona Rouse and wed in 1952. Gene enlisted in the Army National Guard and was sent to Korea where he worked on heavy equipment and then became an instructor. When Gene returned to the states he started a family. He, his wife and later two children Terry Lee and Edward Eugene, they lived in Phoenix. Gene had great mechanical Skills and soon found his passion in Aviation Industry. Gene with a few partners they formed Aviation Specialties and Globe Air, where they did contract Fire Bombing and Insecticide spraying for the Government for nearly 30 years. When they sold the Company Gene continued on his own opening Air Response Inc. at Falcon field., where he rebuilt radial engines and maintained WWII era Aircraft until his retirement in 2012. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, brother Garry, son Edward E. Packard. He is survived by his wife Ramona, daughter Terry many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Mesa Arizona Chapter of the Commemorative Air Force at Falcon Field Monday 25, 2019 at 4 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019