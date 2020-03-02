|
Richard "Dickie" F. Bernal
Phoenix - Richard F. Bernal, 84, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his close family. He has now joined his wife Nellie of 60 years of marriage. Although he battled heart disease for many years, you would never know. It never limited his joy for life. He was a beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, Nino and friend to all. Richard is survived by his children Yolanda Betancourt (Hector), Dorina Valencia (Mario), Lillian Cisneros (Bob), and Sandra Bernal, 14 Grandchildren, and 14 Great Grandchildren.
Richard enjoyed so many sports, especially bowling; as well as hunting, fishing, horseshoes, corn hole, pool, swimming, diving, water skiing, daily gardening his banana and aloe vera plants, and even Pilates in the last couple of years. All made him happy.
Please join in celebration of life.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00pm to 6pm and Rosary from 6pm to 7pm. at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel 719 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009. Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1421 South 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034. The graveside will follow at St Francis Cemetery 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their care and support.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020