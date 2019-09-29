|
|
Richard F. Bravo
Peoria - After a long life of being very active and involved with his family and community, Richard F. Bravo (born August 9, 1933 in Buffalo, New York) was unexpectedly taken on September 23, 2019. Rich is survived by his wife, Halina, siblings: Rudy Bravo, Margie Saccamano, and Vicky Suglio and spouse Frank Suglio; children Janis Fox and spouse Randall Fox, and Laura Kuck and spouse Donald Kuck, and grandchildren: Heather Fox, Michael Fox and spouse Taria Fox, Elizabeth Kuck and partner Kyle Kenney, and Adam Kuck. Rich retired from US West in 1996. Following retirement, he remained busy volunteering with the Peoria Police Department and the St. Mary's Food Bank. Also, Rich was very involved with his church and the Knights of Columbus, where he earned the Fourth Degree. Rich still managed to find plenty of time for golfing (and getting multiple "holes in one"!), watching football (especially Notre Dame), and being with his family and friends. A viewing will be held on October 4th at 5:00 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Chapel, located at 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, Arizona 85381. An 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held in his honor on October 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, located at 8620 N. 7th St., Phoenix, Arizona 85020. To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019