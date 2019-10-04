|
|
Richard F. Stokes (Rich) was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 24, 1942. His Dad, Harold E. Stokes, worked for GE and his Mom Cora L. Stokes, was a housewife and a teacher. The family moved to Louisville, Kentucky when Rich was 10 years old. He grew up there in suburban Louisville. He played lots of organized baseball through to his freshman year in college at Purdue University. He graduated from Purdue with a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Rich moved to Phoenix in 1966 after accepting a job at AiRearch Mfg. Co. which has since been morphed into Honeywell. He worked there for 31 good years and was active in Company sponsored events before retiring in 1997. Never married, his most loved activity was golf, with hunting, bowling, hiking and prospecting secondary. The most treasured golf events were the team competition of the Goldwater Cup, The Uppdergaph North\South Senior Challenge, the MV3 and the Divisional Team Championship. There were many wonderful friends made there. He enjoyed his 21 years of retirement with the regular 3 days per week golf group. Along the way there were 9 holes in one and a 300 game in bowling. Rich passed on September 3, 2019 after a year battle with small bowel cancer. The Whipple operation, chemo, and radiation were not enough. He is survived by his brother, Ron Stokes, sister-in-law Pat Stokes and nieces Melissa Herr and Heather Huby and their kids. His favorite charity was the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (rmef.ord). Rich would like to be remembered as a good person.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019