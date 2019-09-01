|
Richard Francis Bacon Jr.
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Francis Bacon Jr., announces his passing, August 13, 2019 in the Sonoran Desert National Monument. He had been missing since June 26, 2019.
Richard was born on September 9, 1956 in Brookline, MA. He is survived by three sisters; Anne Mullin of Lincoln, CA, Patricia Towne of Palm Harbor, FL and Janice Needham of Kennewick, WA; one nephew; Robert Haroth of Champlin, MN and two nieces; Tracey Ollerman of Richland, WA and Nicole Harra of St. Petersburg, FL. He was predeceased by his mother, Claire A. Bacon and his father, Richard F. Bacon, Sr.
Richard grew up in Fremont, California and graduated from Kennedy High School in 1975. Richard loved to play baseball and was the star pitcher on his little league team. He continued his love for baseball often attending the San Francisco Giants' spring training games and Arizona Diamondbacks games in the area. In his youth he enjoyed boating at Lake Berryessa with his friends. Friday nights were spent at the races at Fremont Dragstrip.
In 1975, Richard enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1978 with a military connected mental health disability.
Richard moved to Chandler, AZ in 2014 to live near his lifelong friend Michael Farmer, his wife Judy and their children, Sean and Kaiya. They welcomed him into their family and he looked forward to spending Wednesday and Sunday evenings with them.
Richard was a kind, easy-going and shy man that never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was a regular for breakfast at Chandler Hoosier Cafe, where he was beloved by the staff. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 in San Francisco CA.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019