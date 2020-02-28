|
Richard Francis (Dick) Beazie
Richard Francis (Dick) Beazie passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020. Dick was born in Springfield, MA on May 12, 1933. He was one of three children born to Francis and Beatrice (Smith) Beazie. At an early age, Dick and his family moved to Long Beach, CA where he grew up.
He attended Jordan High School in Long Beach where he lettered in multiple sports and set records in track and football. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in July, 1950 and served a two year tour of duty. In 1961 he was employed by Mc Donnell Douglas/Boeing where he worked for 31 years as a production engineer before retiring in May of 1992.
Dick married his wife Janet in April, 1989. They lived in Hesperia, CA. where Janet was employed at Victor Valley College. In retirement he resumed his passion for golf, playing with his dog Bailey, and many memorable vacations on his favorite island of Kauai spent with his beloved wife Janet. In 1999 they moved to Sun City Grand in Surprise, AZ where he spent the rest of his life enjoying the many golf courses and making many enduring friendships.
He is survived by his wife Janet, a son Robert Beazie of Los Angeles, CA, a sister Jackie Hooser of Indianapolis, IN and two step sons and their spouses, Gregory and Jan Berg of Olathe, KS and Steven and Yvette Berg of Chino Hills, CA. He is also survived by two step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his son Richard Beazie and his brother Cortland Beazie.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held on March 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel in Sun City West. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Arthritis or the Alzheimers Foundation. Please join Dick's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020