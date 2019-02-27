|
|
Richard G. Grittman
Scottsdale - Richard G. Grittman passed away on Feb. 23, 2019. Richard was born in Beloit, KS. He attended Beloit High School and immediately joined the USMC (1955-1963). He was a true Marine. The slogan, Once a Marine, always a Marine was his motto. He was employed by the Telephone Co. for 45 years, starting with Mountain Bell in 1960 as a cable splicer and retired as a second level manager. He was a very kind, wonderful person that touched the lives of the people he met in a special way. He loved to travel, especially to the small town of Acton, Ontario, Canada. He was a member of the American Legion Post 44, Scottsdale. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine for 59 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Irene and Martin, In-laws Matt and Edna Tyler, brothers Lonnie and Raymond. He is survived by sisters Charlene Robinson and Marlene (Gail - Deceased) Nielson and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 1st at 11AM with visitation 1 hour prior at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, with burial to follow. Semper Fi.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019