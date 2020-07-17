Richard G. Stewart
Phoenix - Richard G. Stewart "Cochise", 81, was born in Iowa on February 26, 1939. He lost his battle with cancer, peacefully on July 9, 2020.
He was the oldest of 5 children born to the late George and Jodi Stewart and was the beloved husband of Carol. He is survived by a brother, 2 sisters, 2 sons, 1 daughter, Carol's 2 daughters, 6 Grand-children and 6 Great-Grand-children and his loyal pets.
Richard's family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1952. He graduated from Brophy Prepatory School in 1958. He was an active athlete in all sports, however in his senior year, his basketball team was the best ever "Independent Pre-AIA Basketball Team" in Arizona History.
After graduation, Richard went to work full time with his father, George, at Stewart Concrete Pipe, Inc., a family owned business. In 1985, he started Apache Pipelines, Inc. which is a well-respected company to this day. He was always mindful of the fact that the business was only as good as its employees, therefore, creating a successful environment.
He enjoyed life to its fullest which included boating, camping, fishing and especially hunting. Always looked forward to spending time with his family and friends. This was very important to him.
Richard left an indelible mark in the hearts of everyone he met. He was kind, generous and had a heart of gold. Admired by many and will be missed by even more.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic we will have a small memorial service for family at this time. When we are able, in the future, we will have a celebration of life where all can attend. Notes to the family can be left on his obituary website at resthavencarrtenney.com