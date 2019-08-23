|
Richard Gilbert Austin
Phoenix - Richard Gilbert Austin, 69 passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family in the early morning of August 16, 2019.
Richard is survived by his children, Melissa, Alexis, and Matt; his brother, Bill; nieces Jennifer and Debra; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty; and his daughter, Angela.
Born in Riverside, CA and raised in Phoenix, AZ, Rick was an avid fisherman and hunter throughout his teen years. After graduating high school, Rick enlisted in the Air Force in 1970, where he spent time in Thailand. In his later years, Rick enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids. He was a selfless man who was always there for his family. He will forever be known as a great dad and "pop."
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019