Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gilbert Austin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Gilbert Austin Obituary
Richard Gilbert Austin

Phoenix - Richard Gilbert Austin, 69 passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family in the early morning of August 16, 2019.

Richard is survived by his children, Melissa, Alexis, and Matt; his brother, Bill; nieces Jennifer and Debra; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty; and his daughter, Angela.

Born in Riverside, CA and raised in Phoenix, AZ, Rick was an avid fisherman and hunter throughout his teen years. After graduating high school, Rick enlisted in the Air Force in 1970, where he spent time in Thailand. In his later years, Rick enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids. He was a selfless man who was always there for his family. He will forever be known as a great dad and "pop."
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.