Richard H. Nauta



Cedar Springs, MI - Nauta, Richard H. Age 96 of Cedar Springs, formerly of Phoenix, AZ went to be with his Lord Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mission Point of Cedar Springs. Richard was born March 20, 1924 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Herman and Carrie (Bouwman) Nauta. He enjoyed golfing and bowling and having coffee each morning at the clubhouse with his friends in Phoenix. He was active in his church, and when younger always led the song service. He was a faithful witness of the gospel and loved giving Bibles to others. Richard enjoyed relating baseball statistics as far back as the 1930's to anyone that might be interested. He could remember the names of every player, the position they played and their stats for every year. Surviving are his children, Carol (Randy) DeJong, Rick Nauta, James (Ruth) Nauta, Beth Rehanek; 12 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; brother, Harold Nauta; sister, Betty Bishop. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia in 2001; daughter, Linda Dryer; grandchildren, Jill DeJong and Joshua Nauta; sister, Ruth Goutziers. A private family visitation and service was held Tuesday, June 2 at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor David VanderMeer from Rockford Springs Community Church officiating. Interment Garfield Park Cemetery, Grand Rapids. A memorial celebration of his life will be announced when it is permitted. Memorial contributions may be made to Mission Point of Cedar Springs or Rockford Springs Community Church.









