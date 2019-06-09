|
Richard H. "Dick" Schwartz
Scottsdale - Richard H. (Dick) Schwartz, passed away 03/06/2018, in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 91. He was survived by his wife of 69 years, Rhea of Scottsdale, and a daughter, Cheri of Carefree. He is pre-deceased by his son, Richard H. Schwartz, Jr., of Tempe, and a brother, Robert D. Schwartz, of Wisconsin.
Dick was born May 3, 1926, in Waukegan, a suburb, 40 miles north of Chicago, on Lake Michigan. Dick grew up during the Great Depression.
His Parents were Abram, a Furniture Store Manager, and Myrtle Zediker, an Executive Secretary and professional Watercolor Artist.
At Waukegan High School, Dick was a track and field star, winning or placing in most competitions, and he received numerous ribbons, plus set a new race record!
Dick was drafted and attended flight school for his pilot training. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. He was stationed at U.S. airbases. His highest rank was Sergeant.
After discharge, Dick attended Purdue University, in West Lafayette, Indiana, on the GI Bill, where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. At Purdue, he met and married Rhea Ridgway, of West Lafayette, Indiana, who worked in the Student Union Building. They were married before graduation. After graduation, Dick and Rhea returned to Waukegan.
Again, Dick was called to serve during the Korean Conflict, and they lived off base in Great Falls, Montana.
After honorable discharge from military service, they returned to Waukegan, where they lived for the next 25 years and raised a family.
Dick was employed in Waukegan as a Mechanical Engineer at Deep Freeze, Johns Manville, Johnson Motors, and Outboard Marine.
Dick's daughter introduced the family to Arizona, and in 1972, the family moved. Dick and Rhea spent the next 42 years in Carefree. In 1981, they lost their only son to suicide.
Dick was an effective fundraiser in Waukegan for Happy Day Nursery, and The United Way, and in Arizona, with Kiwanis Club of Carefree. Dick was a lifetime member of The Illinois American Legion.
Joining Kiwanis in 1974, Dick moved up the ranks in the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, going full circle from regular member to Secretary, second Vice President, President, Lt. Governor, and in 1985, Governor of the SW District, then back to regular member.
Dick loved to make people laugh, animals, yard work, home improvement projects, reading, airplanes, travel, and charitable volunteer work.
The last years of his life were spent in a residential assisted living group home in Scottsdale.
His ashes are interred at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church.
Donations can be made to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Scottsdale, www.southwestwildlife.org/ The Salvation Army of Phoenix, www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/ or The Arizona Humane Society, www.azhumane.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019