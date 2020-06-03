Richard Hasten Broadston
Richard Hasten Broadston (85) passed away on May 29,2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Adele. He is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and two great granddaughters
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.