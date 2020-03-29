|
Richard J. Fisher
Surprise, AZ - Richard "Dick" Fisher 81, of Surprise, AZ, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family.
Richard was born on August 12, 1938, in Janesville, WI to Dwight and Bernice (Cronin) Fisher. He grew up in Detroit, MI. and later in La Jolla, CA.
Dick attended Milton College in Milton, WI before enlisting in the Army where he was stationed in Germany during his service to his country. He worked for over 30 years at General Motors where he had a successful career in Executive Leadership roles before retiring to Arizona in 1993. Dick married Diane Noble-Mattei July 27, 1984, in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dick was a man of great faith, having been an altar boy while attending parochial school during his childhood years. His easy-going personality and Irish wit made those around him instant friends. He loved all kinds of music, dancing, and teasing his children & grandchildren with an endless array of card and magic tricks.
Dick was an avid golfer who helped start the Men's Golf League at Sun City Grand. He also enjoyed playing cards with his buddies which included pinochle, blackjack, and betting on anything he could.
Dick is survived by his wife, Diane; children Teri (Michael) Hoof, Bonnie Christianson, and Laurie (Karl) Fontaine; stepchildren Chris Mattei, Mark (Kristin) Mattei, Jennifer (Mark) Jurek; brother John (Lurene) Fisher; sister in laws Linda (Bob) Burns and Janet Wilson. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom Fisher, and son-in-law Daniel Christianson.
The family would like to thank the Golden Hearts caregivers and Hospice of the West. A celebration of life will follow at a time yet to be determined. Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020