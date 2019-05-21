Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
Cave Creek - Richard J. Holzkopf, 90, formerly of Cave Creek, AZ. passed away Friday, May 17th. Richard was a Korean War Vet and was the beloved husband of Roberta C. nee Kettner for 65 years; loving father of 6; cherished grandfather of 15 and great- grandpa of 19. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, from 3 to 9 pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village, IL. with an 11am Mass at St. Julian Eymard Church. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cem., Hillside IL. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 21, 2019
