Dr. Richard K. MacMillan
Phoenix - Dr. Richard K. MacMillan, 92, passed away on February 18th, 2020. Richard (Dick) is survived by his wife of 65 years Millie MacMillan (Senseman) and their three children, Rick (spouse Pam), Karen (spouse Michael Perry) and Bob (spouse Hazel), and seven grandchildren: Caroline, Michael, Ian, Scottie, Katy, Millie, Bobby and one great-grandchild Jack. Dick was born on May 14, 1927, to parents Richard MacMillan and Louise MacMillan (Braun) in Philadelphia, PA.
Dick loved learning, graduating from high school with a bachelor's degree, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, during WWII, and later graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Chemistry. Dick graduated from Temple University Medical School with a Degree in Medicine and earned a master's degree in Internal Medicine becoming a Board-Certified Fellow in Internal Medicine.
He practiced medicine more than 40 years with a genuine love for his patients. Dr. Mac served on the main Board for Good Samaritan Health Services, overseeing the various Banner Good Sam Hospitals and was on the first heart team in Phoenix, formed at St. Luke's Hospital. He was a member of the Board of Directors on the Maricopa County Medical Society and served as President of the Arizona .
Recreation for Dick was traveling with his wife and family, playing golf, and furthering his knowledge of medicine, reading medical journals. He loved to dress as Santa Claus every Christmas and deliver gifts to family. Dick loved his "lovely wife" Millie of 65 years with all his heart. Dick attended Camelback Bible Church and had genuine faith in God, trusting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Dr. Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Water from Rock Ministries, Inc", 8776 Shea Blvd, Suite 106-328 Scottsdale, AZ 85260 or "Camelback Bible Church", 3900 E. Stanford Dr. Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020