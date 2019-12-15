|
|
Richard Kilbride
Sedona - Richard Lee Kilbride, June 26, 1931 to November 26, 2019.
Richard Lee Kilbride who went by the nickname of Dick was born in Bozeman, Gallatin County, MT, in 1931 to Daniel F. Kilbride and Josephine Kilbride (Walker). After graduating from Gallatin County High School he was drafted into the army and served in Korea during the Korean War. He returned to Bozeman in '56 and took up the painting trade. Dick moved to Oregon and lived in Eugene until 1996. He was a Master painter along with his partner, Dennis Helle. They moved to Sedona in 1996 and lived happily until their deaths only 7 months apart. Many creations of beauty can be seen due to their dedicated work ethic. Dick was one of the most generous souls ever. He was always giving things of value away because it was in his heart to do so. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Josephine Kilbride (Walker); his father Daniel F. Kilbride; his brother, Daniel D. Kilbride; and Dennis Helle. He is survived by his Sister-in-law, Billie Jean Kilbride (Tyrrell); his nieces Kathleen C Splittstoesser (Kilbride); Karen G. Gaudet (Kilbride) and his nephew Daniel T. Kilbride and also his dog Louie. He will be remembered for making a difference in this world due to his generosity and his collection of Cadillac memorabilia.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Dec. 15, 2019