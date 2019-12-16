|
|
Richard (Dick) Knigge
Phoenix - Richard (Dick) Knigge passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Dick was born September 14, 1934 in Hastings Nebraska to John and Esther Knigge. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1952.
During his school years, Dick exceled in sports including swimming, diving, gymnastics and football. He was a state competitor in swimming and diving. In summers, he worked as a lifeguard as well as taught swimming and diving. He lettered in football his junior and senior years. He competed on the trampoline as a gymnast. He was part of the school choir and sang tenor in its performing quartet. In addition, he was active in Scouts.
Dick attended Hastings College where he was an honor student and lettered in football. His major was Business.
Dick worked 48 years as an Independent Insurance Agent specializing in business accounts. He coached Pop Warner football for 15 years for the North Central Eagles winning several state championships. Dick was a member of Orangewood Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon.
His survivors include his sons David (Lori) Knigge of Castle Pines, CO, Don Horner of Beachwood, OH and Scott (Lucy) Horner of Phoenix, AZ, daughters-in-law Pam Knigge of Northglenn, CO and Diana Knigge of Englewood, CO, brother Robert Knigge of Fremont NE, eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Darlys Knigge, his parents John and Esther Knigge, his sons Richard (Rick) and Robert (Bob) Knigge and his sister Helen Yost.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dick on December 29, 2019 at 6800 Vista Lodge Loop, Castle Pines CO from 1 to 4pm.
Memorial gifts in Dick's name may be made to Arizona at act.alz.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019