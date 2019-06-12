|
Richard Kurland Harrison
- - We mourn the loss of a kind, gentle, intelligent, and talented man with a strong heart whose life was reduced by the ravages of Alzheimer's. While this disease began in his 50's it never took away his positive gentle spirit or sense of humor.
Born in Salt Lake City on September 25, 1945, to Vestil and Catherine Harrison, Richard left this World on May 30, 2019.
Accepting and tolerant of all, he would not utter an unkind word about anyone. He saw possibilities in people and in things. His capable hands could build, fix anything or comfort those he loved. And he continually grew becoming an aerospace engineer, architect, builder, developer and world traveler. Hundreds of Richard's buildings can be found throughout Arizona, California, and other western states.
Richard's proudest and happiest moments began with the birth of is son, Vestil Tyler. A special bond grew as Richard shared his talents and supported Tyler especially with his soccer adventures. Best friends, they went to practices, traveled to tournaments, chaperoned Tyler's teams that played in Switzerland and Brazil and went to the World Cup in South Africa.
His wife, Susan and his beloved son, best friend, Tyler, survive him. Also surviving Richard are his siblings Lani Kay (Gayle) Christensen, Cecelia (Cece) Foxley, and Rulon Harrison, all of Utah as well multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family is grateful to Robert Rimer long time friend and 11th hour volunteer, the
very caring and special team at Family Care Homes-Encanto House, and the incredible supportive team from Hospice of the Valley.
A memorial service will be held in Centerville, Utah on June 19th.
You may see Richard's complete obituary at www.legacy.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019