Richard L. Smith Jr., 74, passed away Sept. 24, 2019. Richard was born Oct. 1, 1944 in Phoenix to Richard L. and Mildred T. Smith. He graduated from Phoenix Christian High School. Then, Richard graduated with a degree in education from Northern Arizona University. He married Nannette L. Schober in June 1970. Richard worked as a physical education teacher in the Cartwright Elementary School District. Richard is survived by his wife, Nannette, son, Richard III, sister Carol Smith-Dupree, daughter-in-law, Deadria, grandson, Elliott and niece, Meghan Page. Richard was known for his love of his family, and his love of fishing, hunting and ASU football. A private memorial service was held. The family wishes to thank West Resthaven Cemetery and Palm Valley Funeral Home for their help in arranging his memorial.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
