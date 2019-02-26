|
|
Richard Lagene Winslow
Spokane -
Richard Lagene Winslow, born June 26, 1967, passed away February 18, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Survived by his mother Bonnie Rajcevich (Bob), daughter Heather Chipman (Andrew), son Kyle Winslow (Sarah), six grandchildren and four brothers. He was a successful Mason, an outstanding artist and had a passion for antiques. He loved making everyone around him laugh, and had a knack for brightening up the room. He will be deeply missed. Please visit phoenixmemorialmortuary.com to leave condolences for Richard's family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 26, 2019