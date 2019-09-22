Services
Phoenix - Richard Henry Lane, 86, passed away at home on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

He will be remembered by his daughter, Christine Lane Bonanno; his son, Michael Lane; two grandchildren; his sisters Janice Hunt and Anne Conway; and his companion of many years, Shirley Fee. Richard was born in 1933 in Chicago, Illinois. In 1940, his family moved to Chevy Chase, Maryland, where he attended Georgetown Preparatory School. Richard graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1954 and then served in the United States Air Force in Florida and Texas, achieving the rank of Captain. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1960, spending much of the next decade practicing international law in France and then Brazil. Eventually he found his way back to Chevy Chase and started a family. In the late 1970s, he relocated with his children to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was a member and eventually Chairman of the Arizona State Board of Tax Appeals. He then had a private law practice, specializing in commercial property tax appeals, until his retirement several years ago. Richard was an avid squash and tennis player and played tennis into his early 80s. He also traveled extensively throughout the world and shared his love of travel with his grandchildren. He often told interesting stories about his travels and his interactions with a great many historically significant people in national and international politics, and readily shared his incredibly vast knowledge and wisdom with anyone who wanted to know. A funeral service will be held for Richard at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
