Richard Learned Soulé



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Richard L. Soulé (Dick) who passed away July 17, 2020.



Dick was born December 2, 1924, to Claude and Margaret (Henderson) Soulé. He was the youngest of 6 children and was born and raised in the small mining town of Superior, before moving to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona. In Superior, he excelled at both basketball and football, and often reminisced about playing football on gravel, and told what a treat it was to travel to other schools where they actually played football on grass. He also played basketball for U of A and was recognized 5 years ago for being one of the oldest U of A basketball players still alive.



Dick started his career in mining, sold insurance for the Mahoney O'Donnell Agency, was in residential home sales, and worked in management at First Federal Savings, before going on to be an independent appraiser in Casa Grande. He lived in Arizona his whole life, and spent little time outside the state other than the two years he was enlisted in the Army during World War II.



Dick married Virginia L Ellsworth (Ginna) in 1951. Dick and Ginna had four girls and we often say that Dad deserves a special star in heaven for living in a household with all women and getting through it with some sanity remaining.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginna, and daughter Penny Sarmento (Harry), son-in-law Mikel Echeverria, as well as his parents, brothers and sisters, and most of his friends. Dick leaves behind three of his daughters, Debbie O'Neil (Jim), Denise Echeverria, and Kim Montoya (Tom), 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Due to the current circumstances there will be no services. Although we will miss the presence of our father, he will live on in our hearts forever. We love you Dad.









