Services
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1800 E Libra Drive
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Hayden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Lee Hayden Obituary
Richard Lee Hayden

Chandler - Richard L. Hayden, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019.

Rich was born in Chicago, IL. He served as an active duty marine from the end of the Korean War in 1955 until 1958 and was a reservist until 1963 when he moved to Arizona. He spent 42 years building a successful Farmers Insurance Agency in Tempe. He was an avid Cardinals and Diamondbacks fan. He was loved by many and a treasured friend who will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Janet Marie, and loving children, Kerry Hayden (Todd Stanfield), Richard L. Hayden, II, Kathryn Gilbert (Alexander Gilbert), Robert Hayden (Cyndi Kolker), and Amy Feliciano (Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.), as well as 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers Gerald and Donald and is survived by his siblings Michael Hayden, Suzanne Cachey, Bonnie Olson, and Thomas Hayden.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 E Libra Drive, Tempe, AZ, 85283. The internment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ, 85204; all are welcome to join. A 12:30 reception lunch will be held at Z'Tejas, 7221 W. Ray Rd., Chandler.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities or s in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now