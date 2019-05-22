|
|
Richard Lee Hayden
Chandler - Richard L. Hayden, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019.
Rich was born in Chicago, IL. He served as an active duty marine from the end of the Korean War in 1955 until 1958 and was a reservist until 1963 when he moved to Arizona. He spent 42 years building a successful Farmers Insurance Agency in Tempe. He was an avid Cardinals and Diamondbacks fan. He was loved by many and a treasured friend who will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Janet Marie, and loving children, Kerry Hayden (Todd Stanfield), Richard L. Hayden, II, Kathryn Gilbert (Alexander Gilbert), Robert Hayden (Cyndi Kolker), and Amy Feliciano (Benjamin Feliciano, Jr.), as well as 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers Gerald and Donald and is survived by his siblings Michael Hayden, Suzanne Cachey, Bonnie Olson, and Thomas Hayden.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 E Libra Drive, Tempe, AZ, 85283. The internment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ, 85204; all are welcome to join. A 12:30 reception lunch will be held at Z'Tejas, 7221 W. Ray Rd., Chandler.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities or s in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 22, 2019