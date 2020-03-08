|
|
Richard (Rick) Lee Price
Phoenix - Richard (Rick) Lee Price, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Phoenix last week. He was born December 11, 1956 at Luke Air Force Base located west of Phoenix. He was the son of Lt. Col. Doyle (Rusty) Price and Rosemarie Schorle Price and the fifth child of six siblings.
Rick graduated from Sts. Simon and Jude grade school and also attended Washington High School in the early 70's.
Rick was a favorite uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews. He encouraged them to do their best in all things. He also told them stories of his experiences traveling and about his motor cycle buddies. Rick worked as a Quality Control Inspector for various Aerospace Companies.
He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy who passed away in 2013. He is also preceded in death by his father in 1984. Surviving is his Mother and 5 siblings and their spouses and children, Doyle Price and his wife Pam Bovier from Boston, Linda Price from Dallas, Glenn and his wife Charlotte Price from Phoenix, Patrick and his wife Leigh Price from Santaquin, UT and Laura Dennis from Phoenix.
A private service was held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020