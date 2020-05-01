Richard Lester Seeber Jr.



Richard Lester Seeber Jr. passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 63. He was a loving, patient, and kind man with an infectious laugh that could bring joy to any that heard it. (And he was almost as funny as he thought he was.)



Richard was a native Arizonan. Born to Richard and Vesta June Seeber on October 17, 1956. As the youngest of four he joined his sisters, Donna, Daphne, and Stacy. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his stepson Randy.



Richard was a loving husband to his wife Jeri (Sanchez) Seeber. A devoted father to his son Richard, daughter Stacy and stepchildren Paul and Angie. And most recently he was an adoring Grandpa/Tata to the 9 grandchildren that filled their lives with joy; Ryan, Stevie, Tyler, Kylie, Derek, Crae, Paul Jr., Maddilyn, and Hendricks; and 3 great grandchildren.



Richard spent his early years growing up in Maryvale. He attended Maryvale High School class of 1974. Following school he joined his father as a skilled structural mover. Eventually continuing the business following his father's retirement.



There will be no service held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.



If you wish to honor his memory a donation to the animal rescue of your choice would be appreciated.









