Richard Loomis
Scottsdale - On August 23 within hrs of his 72nd birthday, Richard Frank Loomis lost his battle with cancer and is now in heaven. In 1970, in the Army, Rick started his company Flying Buffalo Inc. It was a computer-moderated wargame business. It quickly expanded to include books like Tunnels and Trolls and games like Nuclear war. Rick helped start GAMA (The Game Manufacturers Association) and was its president for many years.
He is survived by his sisters Nancy, Laura and Mary, and his brother James. He is also survived by good friends and employees of Flying Buffalo, Steve, Ken, Liz, Mike, Chuck and Bill. There are many other ex-Buffalo employees and Cousins including Andy, Becky and Mike.
The memorial service will be on the 19th of October at 11 AM in Scottsdale United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please give money in his name to Honor Health Osborn ICU who took great care of him in his final days or the Scottsdale UMC. He is missed by many.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 7, 2019