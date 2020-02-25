|
|
Richard Lugo
Richard Lugo, age 65 passed away on February 16, 2020 from brief illness. He left behind his wife of 46 years, Susie Lugo along with his two sons, Rich Lugo II and wife Victoria Lugo and Ryan J. Lugo and his wife Valerie Lugo along with his grandchild, Dylan Lugo, and his two Sister and loving group of brother and sister in-law. He graduated from Carl Hayden High School in 1973 where he was a member of the Varsity Football, Wresting and Track Teams. He work for Phoenix General And John C. Lincoln Deer Valley Hospital for 27 years.
His funeral will be held at Avenidas Funeral Home on Friday February 28th, 2020 from 9am to 11am. Immediately afterwords will be the procession to the cemetery where he will be laid to rest at Resthaven West Cemetery Park at 12pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020