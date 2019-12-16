|
Richard M. Saenz
Saenz, Richard M. went to sleep and woke up in Heaven surrounded by his wife of over 40 years, Mary L Saenz, his parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and all other family members that have traveled before him.
Richard M Saenz born to Herminia and Jose Saenz on July 19, 1947 in Phoenix AZ on old Henshaw Rd. He passed away November 27, 2019.
Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 10AM at South Mountain Mortuary and will be laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery.
Uncle Richard is survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved four-legged companions, Palomo and Charlie. He had a special love for his great, great nieces and nephews Masa, The Princess, T-Bone, The Cowgirl, and The Sweet Peas.
He was a hero to all that he loved, and to all that loved him. He is missed. With all our love, Uncle Richard Rest in Peace
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019